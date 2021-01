Actress Ashita Dhawan to play Shivangi Joshi’s mother in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

Ashita Dhawan, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’, has been roped in to play Shivangi’s mother, Ila in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.