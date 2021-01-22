Actor Piyush Mishra backs banning of vulgarity on OTT platforms

Prominent theatre actor and renowned Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra reacted on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the vulgarity in web series. He said that the vulgarity should be banned in OTT platforms. "Vulgarity has been used unnecessarily in the web series, there should be a ban on it," he said. Recently, there has been a controversy over some scenes of web series 'Tandav,' which hurt religious sentiments of some people. FIRs have also been lodged in different cities.