Friday, January 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Actor Piyush Mishra backs banning of vulgarity on OTT platforms

Entertainment Videos

Actor Piyush Mishra backs banning of vulgarity on OTT platforms

Prominent theatre actor and renowned Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra reacted on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the vulgarity in web series. He said that the vulgarity should be banned in OTT platforms. "Vulgarity has been used unnecessarily in the web series, there should be a ban on it," he said. Recently, there has been a controversy over some scenes of web series 'Tandav,' which hurt religious sentiments of some people. FIRs have also been lodged in different cities.
Piyush Mishra Actor

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News