Updated on: December 10, 2021 15:42 IST

A. R. Rahman launches Atrangi Re music album with an exclusive concert

Upping the ante on the excitement surrounding Atrangi Re’s music, the makers launched the film’s album in a grand concert by music maestro A. R. Rahman. Set to release on 24th December on Disney+ Hotstar, the film promises to be a Christmas treat for the family audience.