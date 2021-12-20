Monday, December 20, 2021
     
Updated on: December 20, 2021 10:20 IST

Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari on Jaunpur tour today, to present new projects worth 1500 Crore

Ahead of the UP polls next year, BJP has amped up its campaigning in the state. Nitin Gadkari and CM Yogi Adityanath will be going to a tour to Jaunpur today.
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 UP Election 2022 Nitin Gadkari Jaunpur Yogi Adityanath

