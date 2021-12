Updated on: December 19, 2021 15:05 IST

Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Mathura, says - have set foot in 'Braj Bhoomi' for 19th time on 19th December

Yogi Adityanath will be leading BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra in UP's Mathura today. Addressing a rally, he said that he is setting foot in 'Braj Bhoomi' for the 19th time on 19th of December.