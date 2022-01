Updated on: January 10, 2022 20:18 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai | Why opposition is so much worried about BJP in UP Election 2022?

Almost every political party in poll bound Uttar Pradesh is either scared, obsessed or worried from the BJP. Watch Ye Public Hai SabJaanti Hai to know Why opposition is so much worried about BJP in UP Election 2022.