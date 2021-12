Updated on: December 17, 2021 16:40 IST

SP-BSP never took issue of national security seriously, says Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow rally

BJP and Nishad Party held a joint rally at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow. Speaking at the rally, Yogi Adityanath slammed the former SP and BSP governments in state and said that both the parties never took issue of national security seriously.