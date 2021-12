Published on: December 05, 2021 7:49 IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav, calls him 'Akhilesh Ali Jinnah'

Taking into account Akhilesh Yadav's speech where he listed Jinnah among India's freedom fighters, UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Akhilesh Yadav in his recent statement. Maurya said that he has nicknamed the SP leader 'Akhilesh Ali Jinnah'.