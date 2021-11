Published on: November 22, 2021 17:31 IST

Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month for women if AAP wins in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised that Rs 1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women in Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls.