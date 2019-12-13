Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Polls: Watch what Muslim voter of Pakur thinks about Modi Govt

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Polls: Watch what Muslim voter of Pakur thinks about Modi Govt

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 19:04 IST ]

Watch will Muslim voter of Jharkhand accept the the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUP CM Yogi Adityanath holds election rally in Jharkhand Next VideoMiss Mohini brings all the latest updates from TV serial Industry  