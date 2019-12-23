Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Election Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads from Jamshedpur East​

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Election Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads from Jamshedpur East​

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 8:32 IST ]
Results for the Jharkhand Assembly elections that were held in December are slated to be out on Monday. Counting for the votes began at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. Early trends from Dumka show Hemant Soren of JMM party has taken lead
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Election Results: Counting of votes for 81 seats begins