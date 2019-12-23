Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Election Results: BJP, Congress+JMM in neck-to-neck fight on 35 seats each

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Election Results: BJP, Congress+JMM in neck-to-neck fight on 35 seats each

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 9:31 IST ]

JMM working president Hemant Soren leads over state Welfare (Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs) Minister Lois Marandi after counting of postal ballots in Dumka seat

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019: Congress-JMM alliance takes early lead Next VideoJharkhand Election Results 2019: Early trends show Congress+JMM leading on 40 seats, BJP on 30  