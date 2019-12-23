Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019: Congress-JMM alliance takes early lead

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019: Congress-JMM alliance takes early lead

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 9:00 IST ]

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019:According to the postal ballots trends, JMM+Congress is leading on 36 seats, BJP on 34 seats ​

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Election Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads from Jamshedpur East​ Next VideoJharkhand Election Results: BJP, Congress+JMM in neck-to-neck fight on 35 seats each  