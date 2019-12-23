Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Elections Videos

Hemant Soren likely to be next CM of Jharkhand as JMM-Congress allaince takes slender lead

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 13:48 IST ]

The BJP is emerging as the single-largest party in the state but is falling short of a majority. Congress-JMM+ is holding an edge over the BJP so far. However, Congress-JMM alliance's face Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka.

