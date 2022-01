Updated on: January 29, 2022 20:43 IST

Chunav Manch 2022 | BJP giving jobs without any bias: Sanjay Nishad

BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has given jobs to people without any biasness. We have been listing the work this government has done, let SP come out with a similar list if they have, says Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad at India TV Chunav Manch.