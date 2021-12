Published on: December 26, 2021 14:48 IST

Amit Shah addresses rally in UP's Kasganj, says - under leadership of Yogi Adityanath, all goons fled from UP

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a rally in UP's Kasganj. Speaking at the rally, Shah said, "Earlier people were afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges. Within 4.5 years, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, all the goons fled from UP."