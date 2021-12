Published on: December 19, 2021 13:56 IST

Akhilesh Yadav holds press conference, alleges IT raids are being conducted to stop SP from coming to power

IT raids were conducted at residences of four SP leaders recently. Talking to the press on the same, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is fearful of losing the elections, while alleging that the raids are being conducted to keep SP from winning the polls.