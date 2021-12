Updated on: December 27, 2021 8:27 IST

AIMIM UP Chief Shaukat Ali stokes controversy, says - Yadavs are biggest deceivers in the society

Speaking at a rally held in Firozabad, AIMIM UP Chief Shaukat Ali slammed the Samajwadi Party by saying that Yadav are the biggest deceivers in the society. However, his remarks have ignited a major controversy.