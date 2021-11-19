Friday, November 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: What is PM Modi's true agenda behind repeal of three farm laws?

Elections Videos

Published on: November 19, 2021 20:52 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: What is PM Modi's true agenda behind repeal of three farm laws?

PM Modi declared to repeal the three farm laws facing massive protests by the farmers. With five states of India headed into the elections next year, what is PM Modi's true agenda behind the decision?
PM Modi Farm Laws Repeal Farm Laws UP Election 2022 Punjab Election 2022

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News