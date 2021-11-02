Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Elections Videos

Updated on: November 02, 2021 15:58 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | TMC leads in WB, Congress in Himachal, RJD-JDU battle in Bihar

The Election Commission is set to announce today, the results of by-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies, held on October 30
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar Byelection Byelection Result JDU Bihar

