Published on: November 22, 2021 20:27 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Sidhu and Channi attend an important meeting in Congress war room

Congress is holding an important meeting in the Congress War Room in Delhi. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu are also present in this meeting. It is being speculated that the agenda of this meeting is to decide the strategy for the upcoming Punjab polls.