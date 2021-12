Updated on: December 14, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Farmers will never forget Lakhimpur incident: Akhilesh Yadav on findings of SIT

SIT probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has filed an application before the CJM to include new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges. Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the ruling BJP for the same.