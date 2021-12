Updated on: December 16, 2021 13:17 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Did AIMIM get a new formula to seat Owaisi on PM Chair?

A remark made by AIMIM's Aligarh chief is going viral ahead of the UP polls. In his statement, the AIMIM leader can be heard saying that Muslims should produce more children if Owaisi is to be made the Prime Minister of India. Has AIMIM really found the formula to make Owaisi the PM?