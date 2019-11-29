Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  5. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam have become role models for youngsters: Mushtaq Ahmed

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam have become role models for youngsters: Mushtaq Ahmed

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 18:40 IST ]

In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed tells the difference between Indian and Pakistan cricket team. He hopes that with proper guidance Pakistan can evolve into one of the best teams in the world.

