Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. Kohli has done good with India as a skipper and his looking for his first IPL trophy next year: Mooen Ali

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

Kohli has done good with India as a skipper and his looking for his first IPL trophy next year: Mooen Ali

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 20:36 IST ]
In an exclusive interview with India TV, England cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mooen Ali heaped praise on Virat Kohli's captaincy.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoChakravyuh | December 2, 2019