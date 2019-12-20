Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  IPL 2020 Auction: Windies' Shimron Hetmyer joins million-dollar club; Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill go

IPL 2020 Auction: Windies' Shimron Hetmyer joins million-dollar club; Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill go

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 0:01 IST ]

Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was roped in for INR 7.75 crore by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday, while David Miller was brought by Rajasthan Royals at his base price. On the other hand, Evin Lewis and Martin Guptill went unsold.

 

