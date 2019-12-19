Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
IPL 2020 Auction: KXIP go big for Sheldon Cottrell, Coulter-Nile bags mega MI deal

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:25 IST ]

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell went for Rs 8.50 crore to Kings XI Punjab who started with the maximum purse of Rs 42.70 crore. Meanwhile, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was bagged by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore.

