IPL 2020 Auction: Josh Hazlewood joins Chennai Super Kings; Mark Wood, Alzarri Joseph go unsold

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 23:32 IST ]

 Australia's Josh Hazlewood was brought by three-time winner Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. On the other hand, England's Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph, the pacer with best-bowling figure ever in IPL, went unsold.

 

 

