IPL 2020 Auction: Eoin Morgan goes to KKR for Rs 5.25 crore, MI buy Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:25 IST ]

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore. Australia's big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

