IPL 2020 Auction: CSK buy Piyush Chawla for whopping Rs 6.75 crore

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:25 IST ]

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was roped in for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him the most expensive Indian buy so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The MS Dhoni-led side saw off competition from Kings XI Punjab and acquired the services of Piyush Chawla.

