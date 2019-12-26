Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  5. ICC Trophy and IPL triumph in sight for Virat Kohli in year 2020

ICC Trophy and IPL triumph in sight for Virat Kohli in year 2020

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 21:28 IST ]

After a record-breaking year and a decade, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has two more challenges in sight as year 2020 approaches. While he is yet to lift the IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli will also aim at his first ICC trophy as Indian skipper come World T20 in October in Australia.
 

