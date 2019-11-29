Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. AUS vs PAK, Day-Night Test, Day 1: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne pile agony on Pakistan bowlers

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

AUS vs PAK, Day-Night Test, Day 1: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne pile agony on Pakistan bowlers

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 20:02 IST ]
David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne posted back-to-back hundreds and combined in a record 294-run partnership as Australia dominated Pakistan’s revamped attack to finish day one at 302-1 in the Day-Night Test.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoOmbudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President Next VideoKurukshetra: Opposition demands Pragya Thakur's apology over Godse remark but silent on Shiv Sena  