Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. 2nd T20I: Skipper Virat Kohli shines in India's emphatic 7-wicket win over South Africa

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

2nd T20I: Skipper Virat Kohli shines in India's emphatic 7-wicket win over South Africa

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 0:00 IST ]

Kohli helped India chased down the modest target with consummate ease, getting the team home in 19 overs.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet: We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla', says CM Mamata Banerjee Next VideoAaj Ki Baat | Why SC verdict on Ayodhya will come in November | Sept 18, 2019  