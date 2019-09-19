Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. 2nd T20I: Kohli, Chahar help India beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

2nd T20I: Kohli, Chahar help India beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 11:06 IST ]

Virat Kohli scored 72* off 52 balls while Deepak Chahar grabbed 2/22 from his four overs to seal a win for India.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPakistan denies permission for PM Modi's flight to pass over its airspace Next VideoLady forcibly made to get off the cab amid tansport strike in Delhi-NCR today  