1st T20I: Virat Kohli's masterclass steers India to 6-wicket win over West Indies

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 23:32 IST ]

Virat Kohli slams unbeaten 94 runs in 50 balls as India chased the 208-run target in 18.4 overs with six wickets to spare to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

