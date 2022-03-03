Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:54 IST

What will be the effect of Russia-Ukraine war on the stock market, know from Acharya Indu Prakash

There is a lot of turmoil in the world at this time. Russia has started a war against Ukraine. Due to this, there is a sharp decline in the stock market. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the condition of the stock market will be in the coming time