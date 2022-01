Updated on: January 29, 2022 9:50 IST

Visit the unique Hanuman temple of Madhya Pradesh today

Today, visit Hanuman temple in the Sanwer district of Madhya Pradesh. A unique temple of Hanuman ji is located in the Sanwer district of Madhya Pradesh, which is called Ulte Hanuman Mandir. It is said that this is the same place from where Hanuman ji had entered the Hades during the Treta period.