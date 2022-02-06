Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
Updated on: February 06, 2022 13:57 IST

Visit the Thiruparkundam Temple of Lord Murugan today

Do visit the Thiruparkundam temple of Lord Murugan today. This temple is located in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Lord Kartikeya is known as Lord Murugan in South India.
