Updated on: February 09, 2022 10:55 IST

Visit the miraculous temple of Ganesh ji today

There is a miraculous temple of Ganesh ji in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, which is called Trinetra Ganesh Temple. The specialty of this temple is the idol of Lord Ganesha installed there. It has not 2 but 3 eyes and for this reason it is called Trinetra Ganesh Temple