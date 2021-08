Updated on: August 12, 2021 11:36 IST

Visit Pauriwala Shivdham of Himachal in the month of Sawan

Visit Pauriwala Shivdham of Himachal today in the month of Sawan. Three to four feet high Shivling is established in this temple. It is believed that this Shivling belongs to Treta Yuga and grows in size of a grain of rice every year.