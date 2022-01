Updated on: January 30, 2022 10:18 IST

Visit Jharkhandi Mahadev temple of Gorakhpur today

Do visit the Jharkhandi Mahadev temple in Gorakhpur city of UP. There is a self-styled Shivling of Lord Shiva here which is known as Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple. The special thing is that there is no roof above this temple. Whenever an attempt was made to make a roof, it was never completed.