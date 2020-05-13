Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
  Vastu Shastra: To get success, put a picture of Phoenix bird at home

Vastu Shastra: To get success, put a picture of Phoenix bird at home

The Phoenix bird represents the energy, fame and growth that drives success. A picture or statue of this bird is successful in the southern part of the house.

