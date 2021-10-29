Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Railways to withdraw decision on convenience fee for IRCTC
  • Sensex tanks 626 points to 59,358 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180 points to 17,676
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Vastu Shastra: Painting walls black in the south-east direction will help in business

Astrology Videos

Updated on: October 29, 2021 10:48 IST

Vastu Shastra: Painting walls black in the south-east direction will help in business

The black element is water, and water is the nutrient of wood. Painting a wall black in the southeast direction will help the elements associated with it.
Vastu Vastu Tips Vastu Shastra Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News