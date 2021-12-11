Saturday, December 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Vastu Shastra: Know how to bring good luck for family business

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 11, 2021 11:23 IST

Vastu Shastra: Know how to bring good luck for family business

The family business should keep a picture or showpiece related to water in the corridor or balcony to keep bad luck or people away from the evil eye and to bring good luck.
Bhavishyavani Bhavishyavani India Tv Acharya Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News