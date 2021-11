Updated on: November 10, 2021 10:06 IST

Vastu Shastra: Get window towards the north direction, there will never be shortage of money

North direction is considered as the direction of positive energy. The north direction is said to be the direction of Kuber, the god of wealth. By constructing a window in this direction, the grace of Lord Kubera remains on your house, office, building and there is never any shortage of money in your house.