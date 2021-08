Updated on: August 12, 2021 11:35 IST

Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi: Special day to do fasting for Lord Ganesha

Today is the Chaturthi Tithi and Thursday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of every month. Lord Shri Ganesha is the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Worship of Lord Ganesha is considered to be fruitful.