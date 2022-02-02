Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Today is the Udaya date of Magh Shukla, Pratipada date, know its special importance

Astrology Videos

Updated on: February 02, 2022 11:45 IST

Today is the Udaya date of Magh Shukla, Pratipada date, know its special importance

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Shukla Pratipada and Wednesday. Pratipada date will remain till 8.31 am today. After that the second date will take place. Know the importance of today's day.
Horoscope Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal In Hindi Astro Videos Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News