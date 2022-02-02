Updated on: February 02, 2022 11:45 IST

Today is the Udaya date of Magh Shukla, Pratipada date, know its special importance

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Shukla Pratipada and Wednesday. Pratipada date will remain till 8.31 am today. After that the second date will take place. Know the importance of today's day.