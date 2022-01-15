Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
Updated on: January 15, 2022 10:20 IST

Today is the Trayodashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Today is Paush Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 12.58 pm tonight. Brahma Yoga will remain till 2.32 pm today. Know the importance of today's day.
