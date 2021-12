Updated on: December 04, 2021 16:31 IST

Today is the new moon of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha, know its special significance

Today is the new moon day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Religiously, this new moon has great significance. The birth anniversary of Goddess Kamala, one of the ten Mahavidyas, is also celebrated on Margashirsha Amavasya.