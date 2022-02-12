Updated on: February 12, 2022 10:43 IST

Today is the Ekadashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha, Ekadashi and Saturday. Ekadashi date will remain till 4.27 pm today. After that, the date of Dwadashi will take place. Know the importance of today.